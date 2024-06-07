Three people injured in Hartford drive-by shooting

Hartford Police are investigating after they say three people were shot Friday night.

It happened around 8:15 on the 100 block of Brook Street and it's believed that the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

One of the individuals that had been shot, a man in his thirties, had either driven himself to or was dropped off at an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound.

The other two people that were shot, a man who was also in his thirties and a woman in her twenties, were taken to an area hospital by ambulance to be treated for their injuries, which were deemed non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting yet.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.