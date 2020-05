Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Middletown, police said.

Police said multiple shots were fired in the area of McCarthy Park around 4:25 p.m.

It was an isolated incident, according to police, who said the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Major Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.