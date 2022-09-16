new haven

Three People Injured in New Haven Shootings

Police are looking into what led up to three shootings Friday night in the Elm City.

According to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson, the first shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Blatchley Avenue while the second occurred not too long after on Kimberly Avenue.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and are bein treated for their injuries.

The third shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Atwater Street.

Jacobson said that the scene is still active and at this time, they do not know the condition of the person that had been shot.

Investigators are looking into whether either of these shootings were retaliatory and/or related.

Some officers are being diverted from security at the Grand Prix in response to these shootings. These officers will be assigned to details throughout the city as a way to keep the community safer this evening.

Anyone with any information on either of these shootings are being asked to contact New Haven Police.

