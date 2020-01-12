Three School Buses Damaged in Bethel Fire

Three school buses are damaged after a fire in Bethel on Sunday morning.

Bethel & Stony Hill Volunteers were dispatched to the bus depot on Henry Street for the report of multiple buses on fire just before 2:30 a.m.

According to Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Department the quick actions of the Bethel Police Department helped from making the destruction worse. When officials arrived on the scene one mini bus and one regular school bus fully involved. A second full size bus was also beginning to catch on fire.

West Redding Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid with an engine and a tanker.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bethel Emergency Management & Fire Marshal office.