Three shootings injure seven in New Haven

Seven people were hospitalized with gunshot injuries after three separate shootings in New Haven over the weekend.

The shootings occurred less than 12 hours apart and within roughly five miles of one another.

In a statement posted to X Sunday afternoon, the New Haven Police Department said officials are “unsure if the incidents are connected.”

“We will be putting more officers and detectives on the streets to ensure the city is safe,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobsen said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Clarification regarding the shooting investigations: At this time, we are unsure if the incidents are connected. Chief Jacobson stated, “we will be putting more officers and detectives on the streets to ensure the city is safe.” — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) July 14, 2024

The first of the three shootings occurred sometime Saturday night near State Street and Ferry Street, according to police.

Officials located the crime scene late Saturday after responding to a walk-in gunshot victim at Yale-New Haven Hospital around 9 p.m. Police said the victim, an 18-year-old New Haven man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot several times.

Statement regarding three separate non-fatal shootings last night and this morning. pic.twitter.com/nOSECP0S7j — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) July 14, 2024

According to police, officers responded to the area of Ivy Street and Shelton Avenue just before midnight after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting.

The responding officers located two gunshot victims, a 26-year-old New Haven woman and a 24-year-old Hamden woman, in a parking lot on Hazel Street. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police also said two other gunshot victims, a 31-year-old Hamden man and a 30-year-old New Haven man, were taken to the hospital in private vehicles after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Less than seven hours later, police were dispatched to a third shooting in the area of Level Street and Lodge Street.

Police said a 20-year-old New Haven man sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. A 22-year-old New Haven woman sustained critical injuries but is considered stable, according to police. Both victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.