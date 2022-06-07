Three Shot in New Haven

New Haven police are investigating after three people were shot on Monday night.

Police said they received a Shotspotter alert just after 10 p.m. about gunfire on Beers Street, between Edgewood Avenue and Elm Street, and saw a vehicle fleeing the area, heading toward Yale New Haven Hospital.

A 25-year-old New Haven man and a 22-year-old New Haven woman who had both been shot were in the vehicle and they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and are listed in stable condition, police said.

Officers who responded to Beers Street found a 33-year-old New Haven woman who had also been hit by gunfire and she was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating and police are asking witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304, to submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).