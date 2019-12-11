2 Hurt in Dog Attack in Broad Brook

Two people were hurt in a dog attack in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor Wednesday, according to police.

Officers were called to a home on Lindsay Lane.

Police said a young man who lives there provoked the dog to attack. It bit the man's mother and girlfriend.

The injuries are minor, according to police.

The animal control officer from neighboring South Windsor was called to the scene and contained the dog. The animal is being quarantined in East Windsor at its animal shelter.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.