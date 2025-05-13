Three teens accused of burglary at Wolcott gun store arrested

Wolcott police have arrested three 16-year-olds who are suspected of committing a burglary at a gun store in April and they said one of the teens was accidentally shot in the hand.

The burglars crashed a stolen Hyundai into the front of Sportsmen’s Outpost on Wolcott Road just before 5:30 a.m. on April 18 and stole nine guns, according to police.

The suspects fled in a stolen Kia, which the burglars had used earlier to try to burglarize a former gun store on the same street that was empty at the time, police said.

ATF, law enforcement from several towns and the Waterbury State’s Attorney’s office were notified that guns were stolen.

As police investigated, they learned that a 16-year-old young man from Bristol had been accidently shot in the hand and Bristol police also told Wolcott authorities that they found the stolen Kia in a small lake in their town.

A handgun with an obliterated serial number was found inside the vehicle, police said. They also learned that one of the stolen handguns, which the teen might have been shot with, had been tossed into a river in Bristol.

A 9 mm gun was recovered, according to police, as well as eight of the nine stolen guns.

All three teens who are suspected are from Bristol. Police said they believe they planned to sell the guns on the street for profit.

Wolcott police said they also learned that the teens had help from some family members and friends after the burglary and Bristol police have arrested the adults who are suspected of being involved.

Wolcott police have charged the three teens with two counts of burglary in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy at burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, conspiracy at criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, conspiracy at criminal mischief in the second degree, larceny in the third degree, conspiracy at larceny in the third degree, 10 counts of -stealing a firearm, conspiracy at stealing a firearm, 10 counts of weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal alteration of firearm identification numbers.

Bristol police said one teen was charged with conspiracy to steal a firearm, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, illegal transfer of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit and operating without a license.

Another was charged with conspiracy to steal a firearm, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal trover, larceny of a motor vehicle, illegal transfer of a firearm, operating without a license, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and tampering with evidence.

One teen was charged with risk of injury.

Alvin Martinez, 45, of Bristol, was charged with illegal transfer of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, tampering with evidence and operating while under suspension.

Shane Erdmann, 20, of Bristol, was charged with illegal transfer of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, tampering with evidence and improper storage of a firearm.

Makiah Henry, 18, of Bristol, was charged with illegal transfer of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Jessica Henry, 36, of Bristol, was charged with tampering with evidence.