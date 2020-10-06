Three Windham Schools Sheltering in Place

Three Windham schools are sheltering in place because of a “community situation,” according to the school district’s website.

It says the Willimantic Police Department notified Windham Public Schools of “a community situation” that caused Sweeney School, Windham Middle School, and Windham Early Childhood Center to go into a shelter-in-place.

The school department website said all students and staff are safe within their buildings and families will be updated as soon as possible.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to police for additional information.