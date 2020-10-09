Three World War II Veterans Celebrate Turning 100 in Cheshire

Friday the Cheshire Community came together for a big bash as three of their own World War II veterans celebrated birthdays.

First Lt. Florence Bryant, Staff Sergeant Irv Daubert, and Chief Petty Officer Ralph Rowland are reaching a major milestone, each celebrating their 100th birthdays.

The day started off with a ceremony to honor the veterans and concluded with a cavalcade throughout the town celebrating their many achievements.

"It feels great I live on the Cape but it's always great to come back" said Daubert, who volunteered to serve in the U.S Army Air Corps. He said the celebration is sentimental.

"It's great that they think that way to have a parade it's unbelievable. You know it's a great feeling that they not only recognize us but that they recognize anyone who wears a uniform," Daubert said.

It was 17-year-old Hayley Falk who organized the event. Falk said it's taken about nine months to plan and that she couldn't be more proud of her community.

"I wanted this to come together because even with COVID happening there still should've been a formal birthday celebration to feel special," said Falk.

But for some, like Rowland, just turning 100 is a blessing in of itself.

"To get to be a 100 years old is a surprise to say the least and now I've been told all these years the first 100 years is the hardest so now I'm looking forward to the next 100," he said.







