Halloween in Connecticut

Thrill-Seeking Attractions and Events for Halloween in CT

Fans of haunting and bone-chilling activities can explore the local attractions Connecticut has to offer for the month of October and beyond

By Caroline LeCour

Silhouette of a mysterious hooded figure without a face
Getty Images

With Halloween around the corner, there is still some time to visit thrill-seeking events and attractions around Connecticut before time runs out:

Agawam - Six Flags Fright Fest, through the month of October. Experience scare zones, haunted houses and entertainment shows. Not recommended for ages 13 and under after for some events or scare zones. One-day tickets start at $39.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Bristol - Lake Compounce Happy Hauntings. Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. in October. Oct. 23-24, Apple-themed treats all weekend long; Apple Fritter Eating competition at 2 p.m. near the carousel.

Middlefield - Evidence of Evil at Lyman’s Orchard. Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October from dusk to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25, online only.

Local

Halloween 29 mins ago

Here are the Top 5 Halloween Costumes in Connecticut This Year

West Hartford 1 hour ago

Person Injured, Cat Dies After Fire in West Hartford

Shelton - Legends of Fear Walking Trail and Haunted Hay Ride. Open Fridays, Saturdays 7 - 10 p.m., Sundays 7 - 9:30 p.m. Tickets available online.

South Windsor - Nightmare Acres Outdoor Adventure. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday Oct. 24. Ticket booth opens at 6:30 p.m., general admission starting at $20. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather.

Uncasville - Mohegan Sun’s “Sunshine Video” Escape Room, Oct. 21 - Nov. 7 at The Shops. Open Wednesday through Sunday 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., and from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Oct. 31. Must be 21+ to participate. Experience contains strobe lighting effects, theatrical fog/haze, sudden loud noises and scenes of violence.

Wallingford - Trail of Terror. Open Friday through Sunday throughout October, doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available online starting at $25. On-sight general admission not available. Not recommended for children under 10.

Waterbury - Nightmare on Wolcott Street Indoor Haunted Attraction. Features 55 rooms of terror. Open Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. till midnight, Sundays until 11 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

This article tagged under:

Halloween in Connecticutfall attractionsthrills
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us