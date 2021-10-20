Thrill-Seeking Attractions and Events for Halloween in CT

With Halloween around the corner, there is still some time to visit thrill-seeking events and attractions around Connecticut before time runs out:

Agawam - Six Flags Fright Fest, through the month of October. Experience scare zones, haunted houses and entertainment shows. Not recommended for ages 13 and under after for some events or scare zones. One-day tickets start at $39.

Bristol - Lake Compounce Happy Hauntings. Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. in October. Oct. 23-24, Apple-themed treats all weekend long; Apple Fritter Eating competition at 2 p.m. near the carousel.

Middlefield - Evidence of Evil at Lyman’s Orchard. Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October from dusk to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25, online only.

Shelton - Legends of Fear Walking Trail and Haunted Hay Ride. Open Fridays, Saturdays 7 - 10 p.m., Sundays 7 - 9:30 p.m. Tickets available online.

South Windsor - Nightmare Acres Outdoor Adventure. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday Oct. 24. Ticket booth opens at 6:30 p.m., general admission starting at $20. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather.

Uncasville - Mohegan Sun’s “Sunshine Video” Escape Room, Oct. 21 - Nov. 7 at The Shops. Open Wednesday through Sunday 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., and from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Oct. 31. Must be 21+ to participate. Experience contains strobe lighting effects, theatrical fog/haze, sudden loud noises and scenes of violence.

Wallingford - Trail of Terror. Open Friday through Sunday throughout October, doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available online starting at $25. On-sight general admission not available. Not recommended for children under 10.

Waterbury - Nightmare on Wolcott Street Indoor Haunted Attraction. Features 55 rooms of terror. Open Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. till midnight, Sundays until 11 p.m. Tickets start at $15.