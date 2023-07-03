fourth of july

Thunderstorms force Fourth of July fireworks shows in Conn. to be rescheduled

GETTY IMAGES

For a second day in a row, rain has forced fireworks shows in Connecticut to be rescheduled.

Fourth of July fireworks in multiple cities on Sunday were rescheduled due to the weather and more are being canceled Monday.

Meriden

The fireworks that were scheduled for Monday have been rescheduled to Friday, July 7. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Naugatuck

Monday night's fireworks have been postponed to Friday, July 7.

New Britain

Local

The New Britain Bees game and fireworks have been postponed. The fireworks will now be on Saturday, July 22.

Norwalk

The Norwalk 2023 Independence Day Concert and Fireworks show has been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 5. Live performances start at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. and more live music at 9:45 p.m.

West Haven

The Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular has been postponed to 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5. The event will begin at noon. More details can be found here.

A full list of fireworks displays in Connecticut can be found here.

This article tagged under:

fourth of july
