Thursday is Deadline for Free CT Community College Program

The deadline is quickly approaching for priority consideration for free community college for students in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Terrence Cheng said Connecticut residents have until the end of the day Thursday, July 15, at 11:59 p.m., for priority consideration for the Pledge to Advance Connecticut, or PACT, the state’s tuition and fee-free community college program.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

PACT funding covers the gap between federal and state grants, and community college tuition and mandatory fees.

To qualify, eligible students must enroll in classes at any of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges before the deadline.

“There is still time for Connecticut residents to qualify for free community college, but with the July 15 deadline, the time to enroll is now,” Cheng said in a statement. “Our community colleges can be a pathway to opportunity. Now, with no out-of-pocket expenses, there is no reason to wait.”

He said graduates of Connecticut’s community college programs can even “transfer seamlessly” to four-year universities and Charter Oak State College, which could save tens of thousands of dollars toward a bachelor’s degree.

You can visit ct.edu/pact to apply and enroll before the Thursday deadline.

How to Qualify for PACT Free Community College Program

Potential students must meet the following requirements:

Be a graduate of a public or private Connecticut high school (GED and homeschooled students qualify).

Be a first-time college student (those who participated in dual enrollment programs while in high school remain eligible).

Fill out FAFSA and accept all awards.

Attend community college full-time (12 or more credits per semester).

Enroll in classes by July 15, for priority consideration.

Participate in a degree or credit-bearing certificate program.

Once enrolled, remain in good academic standing.

Connecticut State Community College Interim President Dr. David Levinson said the application is free and enrolling is easy, but you must act before the July 15 deadline.

Learn more and apply here.