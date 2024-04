Thursday's $100,000 Cash5 jackpot win was 4th this week

There is another Cash5 $100,000 jackpot winner and this was the fourth one this week.

The winning numbers for Thursday night were 1-4-14-16-29.

The winning ticket was sold at Burnside Smoke Shop and Convenience at 487 Burnside Ave. in East Hartford.

The first Cash5 jackpot win this week was on Sunday. The ticket was sold at Country Farms at 277 Church St. in Hebron. The winning numbers were 6-18-24-32-35.

On Monday night, a Cash5 ticket sold at EZ Stop at 3355 Main St. in Stratford won the jackpot. The winning numbers were 3-6-25-27-35.

A ticket that was sold at North Haven Mobil at 384 State St. in North Haven won the jackpot on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers on Tuesday were 6-10-11-16-23.

There have now been 19 Cash5 jackpot wins this year.