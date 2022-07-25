Ticket Sales Begin for BrewFest at Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun is celebrating local beers far and wide with the return of BrewFest on Oct. 8.

Stationed at the Earth Expo and Convention Center, local breweries and distributors will be showcasing more than 100 beers, from Amber Lager to Seasonal IPAs to Wheat Beer. There will also be “fresh seasonal beverage recipes” at vendor demos.

There will also be a delicious variety of food like Southern BBQ and Italian dishes.

The headliner Savage Brothers Band is a Hartford-based six-piece funk rock band that has performed with acts like Marshall Tucker and the Allman Brothers, according to Mohegan Sun.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

BrewFest also will be hosting a cornhole tournament. Space is limited to 50 teams and first place gets a $500 cash prize.

There is a special presale going on from today until Sunday, July 31, where tickets are $40. It can be accessed here.

The general ticket sale starts Monday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. with tickets for $50.

Day-of tickets are $55. If you are a designated driver who won’t be drinking but still wants to enjoy the entertainment and food, the tickets are $20.

You can purchase tickets and find out more information about BrewFest at its website.