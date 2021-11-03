mohegan sun

Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Mohegan Sun Will Be $25 for 25 Hours Only

mohegan sun casino generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena in November and select tickets will be $25 for a limited time of 25 hours.

TSO will be at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Nov. 28 and will offer $25 tickets in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the group’s “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Tickets will be $25 from 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

Officials from Mohegan Sun said not all price levels will be included in the discount and tickets return to the regular price levels after the sale.

The regular ticket prices for Trans-Siberian Orchestra are $89.50, $79.50, $69.50 and $50.50.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Sun Box Office, subject to availability. 

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

climate change 2 hours ago

Why ‘We Have to Turn Off the Tap' of Plastic Production

2021 election 15 hours ago

Races to Watch as 2021 Election Results Roll In

climate change 22 hours ago

What Does Limiting Methane Emissions Mean For Climate Change?

This article tagged under:

mohegan sunMOHEGAN SUN ARENATrans-Siberian Orchestra
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us