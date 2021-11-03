Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Mohegan Sun Will Be $25 for 25 Hours Only

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena in November and select tickets will be $25 for a limited time of 25 hours.

TSO will be at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Nov. 28 and will offer $25 tickets in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the group’s “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tickets will be $25 from 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

Officials from Mohegan Sun said not all price levels will be included in the discount and tickets return to the regular price levels after the sale.

The regular ticket prices for Trans-Siberian Orchestra are $89.50, $79.50, $69.50 and $50.50.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Sun Box Office, subject to availability.