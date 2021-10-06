Tickets Now On Sale for This Year's ‘Magic of Lights' at Rentschler Field

Tickets are now on sale for this year's "Magic of Lights" happening at Rentschler Field in East Hartford during the holiday season.

For the first time, the drive-through holiday light experience will be at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Last year, the show was at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.

From November 19 through January 2, guests can drive through the mile-long light displays. It will be open from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. every day.

Now through November 1, early bird pricing is available on tickets for $20 for a weekday ticket and $25 for an "any day" ticket. The ticket price is for one vehicle not per person.

Ticket prices change after November 1 and will be $30 for a weekday ticket and $35 for an any day ticket through December 9. Tickets are also available at the gate starting November 19 for $40 on a weekday and $45 on a weekend.

From December 10 through January 2, a weekday ticket is $40 and an any day ticket is $45 while tickets purchased at the gate will be $50 on a weekday and $55 on a weekend.

You can buy your tickets here.

Event organizers said last year, the event attracted more than 190,000 guests during the holiday season.