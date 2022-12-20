Tickets on Sale for Inaugural Ball; Bacon Brothers to Perform

The governor’s inaugural ball will be on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 4 and the Bacon Brothers -- Kevin Bacon’s band with his brother, Michael -- will perform, according to the governor’s office.

The 2023 Connecticut Inaugural Ball is a black-tie event and will be held at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

General admission is $200, while tickets will be $100 for guests under the age of 30.

Tickets are available at bushnell.org.

In addition to the Bacon Brothers, entertainment will be provided by DJ April Larkin.

The governor’s office said inaugural balls have been held for more than 250 years, a Connecticut tradition since colonial times.

The governor’s office went on to say that the event is funded by revenue raised through the sale of tickets and donations and does not use state funding.

Gov. Ned Lamont and the state’s other constitutional officers will receive the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony on the afternoon of Jan. 4.