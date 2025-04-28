Ticks are back and experts want you to use caution when enjoying the outdoors

It's that time of year again - ticks are popping up across the state. If you plan to spend time outdoors this summer, you should be vigilant.

They’re hanging on to low-hanging foliage waiting for a host to walk by so they can grab on for a ride.

“With the dog he makes me go outside more often so like four hours a day try to get as much time as we can,” said Ahmed Zaghaloul, who was out for a walk with his dog at Wadsworth Falls State Park.

A gorgeous day meant many were with him, out and about, maybe with a four-legged friend, too.

Here in Connecticut, it comes with a warning about ticks.

“It’s important, especially when they come back into the house,” Zaghaloul said when asked about checking for the pests.

The pests are common in the woods around the state waiting to latch on to someone walking by, so experts say you need to be vigilant.

“It’s very important to do a tick check at the end of the day, if you have been out hiking or doing yard work,” Gale Ridge with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said.

She said they’re common in Connecticut, but their numbers fluctuate year to year. It also depends on the weather - the more people outside, the more reports of ticks they will get. You just need to be aware of their presence.

Ridge said the goal is to get to them within 24 to 36 hours of them getting on to you, because that is how long it takes to attach.

“Ticks, they need time to attach and it's quite a construction project,” she said.

If you are too late and they do attach, know about 15% of them carry Lyme disease.

If you’re nervous about one that has attached, talk to a doctor, and you can contact the Ag Experiment Station’s lab who will test the tick for Lyme and other pathogens for free.

“Then you can find out if you have a tick that is carrying a pathogen or not,” Ridge said.

But she said the best way to protect yourself is to keep them from attaching them in the first place. That can mean wearing protective clothing like long pants and tucking your pants into your socks to create a barrier. It also means tick checks and evicting them before they set up shop.

Don’t forget to check your pets, too, because they can’t check, so it’s up to you to protect your hiking partner.

“A little check, we have a brush to just make sure everything is all good…it's important,” Zaghaloul said.

Ridge also said medicine can be effective for pets, but consult your veterinarian before use.