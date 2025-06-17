Tigers Woods is in Connecticut at Travelers Championship

Golf great Tiger Woods is in Connecticut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell on Tuesday, but not as a player.

Woods is a member of the PGA Tour CEO search committee and he is joining leaders of the organization for a media availability on Tuesday morning.

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday morning that Brian Rolapp has been named Chief Executive Officer and he is joining the tour after spending more than two decades with the National Football League.

The tournament runs from June 16 to 22.

