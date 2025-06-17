sports

Tigers Woods is in Connecticut at Travelers Championship

Tiger Woods watches his son, Charlie Woods play during the first round of the108th Amateur Championship at BallenIsles Country Club on June 5, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golf great Tiger Woods is in Connecticut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell on Tuesday, but not as a player.

Woods is a member of the PGA Tour CEO search committee and he is joining leaders of the organization for a media availability on Tuesday morning.

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday morning that Brian Rolapp has been named Chief Executive Officer and he is joining the tour after spending more than two decades with the National Football League.

The tournament runs from June 16 to 22.

Learn more and get tickets here.

