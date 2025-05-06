Plainville

Tilcon withdraws application for zoning change in Plainville: town officials

The construction company Tilcon, which has been looking to expand its quarry operations to a second site in Plainville, has withdrawn its application for a zoning change, according to the town.

Tilcon manufactures basalt, the rock commonly used to make roads, pavement and railroads.

The company owns more than 400 acres of residential property on Long Swamp Road and wanted to turn 83 acres of it to a quarry zone to manufacture more basalt, which required a zoning approval from the town to proceed.

Some Plainville residents have expressed opposition to the company’s request to expand its quarry operations to a second site in town and spoke during a town planning and zoning commission meeting on April 8.

Some said they were worried about the environmental and wildlife impact.

A second public hearing on the zoning application was set for May 13.

The company said in a letter to the planning and zoning commission and the town planner on May 6 that they heard many comments and claims during the public hearing last month. 

“Given that Tilcon Connecticut has maintained compliance with all local, state, and federal regulations, Tilcon Connecticut submits that such claims and allegations are inaccurate. Nevertheless, since the claims were made, those claims, whether with or without foundation, warrant review by Tilcon Connecticut,” the letter said.

The company said it is “actively taking steps to involve subject matter experts to properly address the concerns made by the public.”

“Tilcon Connecticut is proud to be a responsible corporate neighbor in the Town of Plainville for over 100 years and is dedicated to maintaining our good standing with the town and addressing the community’s concerns at a later date,” the letter goes on to say.

