Norwalk

Timelapse video shows removal of bridge over I-95 in Norwalk in 60 seconds

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The state Department of Transportation has released a one-minute time-lapse video showing the whole demolition of the bridge over Interstate 95 in Norwalk, which took nearly two days.

The bridge was damaged in a fiery crash early last Thursday morning when the driver of a Chevy Camaro hit a fuel truck, causing that truck to hit a tractor-trailer, according to state police.

The fuel truck then caught fire under the Fairfield Avenue overpass, damaging the bridge. The other two vehicles caught fire as well.,

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Demolition of the bridge started on Friday morning and crews were able to reopen the northbound side of I-95 on Saturday night. Then, on Sunday morning, the entire highway was reopened.  

The state released the video on Tuesday, which showing the process of taking the bridge down.  

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us