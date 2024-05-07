Timelapse video shows removal of bridge over I-95 in Norwalk in 60 seconds

The state Department of Transportation has released a one-minute time-lapse video showing the whole demolition of the bridge over Interstate 95 in Norwalk, which took nearly two days.

The bridge was damaged in a fiery crash early last Thursday morning when the driver of a Chevy Camaro hit a fuel truck, causing that truck to hit a tractor-trailer, according to state police.

The fuel truck then caught fire under the Fairfield Avenue overpass, damaging the bridge. The other two vehicles caught fire as well.,

Demolition of the bridge started on Friday morning and crews were able to reopen the northbound side of I-95 on Saturday night. Then, on Sunday morning, the entire highway was reopened.

The state released the video on Tuesday, which showing the process of taking the bridge down.