Missing for 7 Months: Timeline of Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

A 50-year-old mother of five from New Canaan has been missing for more than seven months and her estranged husband has now been charged with murder. He and his girlfriend were previously arrested in connection to her disappearance and pleaded not guilty.

Timeline of events in the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

On Friday, May 24, Jennifer Dulos dropped her children off at the New Canaan Country School. After that, police said she missed multiple appointments before friends reported her missing around 7 p.m.

Later that day, officers said they found her abandoned black SUV on Lapham Road by Waveny Park.

By Wednesday, May 29, the search for the missing mother intensified at the popular park in New Canaan. That day, officers said they were treating this as a missing person case, while also launching a criminal investigation to determine if Jennifer had been the victim of foul play.

Jennifer's close friend and family spokesperson Carrie Luft spoke with NBC Connecticut and said, "The children are safe and they are doing well given the circumstances. They, of course, miss their mother incredibly."

On Thursday, May 30, six days after Jennifer vanished, police said the search expanded across the state line to a property in Pound Ridge, New York.

NBC Connecticut also obtained court documents from the divorce case of Jennifer and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

In the initial 2017 affidavit, she wrote she was “terrified for (her) family’s safety” and said her “husband has a history of controlling, volatile and delusional behavior.”

But in a court filing from his attorney, Fotis denied those allegations. And the day before being served with divorce papers in June of 2017, he called 911 with his own concerns.

“I’m worried about my wife and kids because they left to go to New York and I haven’t been able to get in touch with them,” Fotis said in a 911 call.

Jennifer moved from their shared home in Farmington to New Canaan around the same time she filed for divorce.

On Friday, May 31, authorities put out a new missing person poster. Officers continued seeking tips from people driving by Waveny Park in New Canaan.

“If you happen to remember anything, just call our tip line. It’s all anonymous,” police said.

By Friday afternoon, state police confirmed the search for clues moved to multiple locations in Hartford including on Milford Street, Albany Avenue, Homestead Avenue and Sigourney Street.

Then on Saturday, June 1, New Canaan Police said they were securing search warrants in their criminal investigation.

On Sunday, June 2, New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski announced Fotis and Michelle Troconis had been arrested in Avon on Saturday night around 11 p.m.

Fotis and Troconis are each facing charges including tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree, according to authorities.

Both appeared in court on Monday, June 3 and bond was set at $500,000. If they post bond, they will be subject to GPS monitoring and will be required to turn in their passports.

They have also been ordered to have no contact with each other, with Jennifer or her family.

Troconis has surrendered her passport and posted bond Monday. She was seen leaving court with a GPS monitoring device on her ankle.

On Tuesday, June 4, state police were at the Materials Innovation Recycling Authority (MIRA), a trash facility in Hartford, in connection with Jennifer's disappearance. A source with knowledge of the investigation told NBC Connecticut that state police contacted MIRA on Friday about a garbage truck that made a collection on Tuesday, May 28.

Also on Tuesday, Jennifer's mother, Gloria Farber, filed a motion in court for custody of the children. At a status hearing Wednesday, there were no changes made in custody.

On Wednesday, June 5, police executed search warrants properties owned by Fotis, including his home on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington and a property at 61 Sturburdge Hill Road in New Canaan.

On Thursday, June 6, the attorney representing Fotis in the divorce and custody dispute filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

The motion, filed by attorney Micheal Rose, states that considerations other than compensation will prevent the firm from continuing to represent Fotis.

On that day, Michelle Troconis and her attorney met with investigators.

Officers said both the missing person and criminal investigations are active and dynamic.

As the criminal investigation progresses, authorities said additional criminal charges are expected.

Jennifer has not been located and the search for her is ongoing, police added.

On Friday, June 7, state police were back at Fotis's home on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington. NBC Connecticut crew saw a silver BMW matching the description of the one Troconis and her attorney were seen in at the home.

Also on Friday night, Fotis hired prominent lawyer Norm Pattis to handle his case.

On Saturday, June 8, troopers continued to search for evidence related to Jennifer's disappearance at MIRA in Hartford. A source tells NBC Connecticut that troopers are specifically looking for evidence that might have been picked up by a garbage truck and shredded inside the facility days after Jennifer disappeared.

Also on Saturday, an employee at MIRA told NBC Connecticut that some of the clues related to Jennifer's disappearance may have been burned before police had the chance to search the facility.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis appeared in court on Tuesday, June 11 and both entered not guilty pleas. Later in the day, Fotis Dulos walked out of court in an orange jumpsuit after posting bond. An NBC Connecticut crew witnessed Fotis return to his Jefferson Crossing neighborhood in Farmington.

The same night, Jennifer Dulos' family released a new statement reminding the public not to lose sight of the "human cost" of the case, and asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

On Wednesday, June 12, police said the state police dive team is searching a body of water on Old Farms Road in Avon in connection with the investigation. New Canaan police said state police are still at MIRA in Hartford as they search for evidence related to the disappearance of Jennifer.

On Friday, June 14, police started searching a body of water at Fisher Meadows on Old Farm Road in Avon. They also continue to search at MIRA, the trash facility in Hartford.

On Monday, June 24, state police ended their search at the MIRA trash facility in Hartford.

On Wednesdsay, June 26, Fotis Dulos appeared in court at a custody hearing for the children. The same day, he made his first public comments ina brief statement outside court.

On Friday, June 28, Michelle Troconis was granted permission to leave the state of Connecticut for a two-week period. A judge also ruled to keep in place a "no contact" order barring Fotis or any of his team from contacting Troconis.

On Tuesday, July 2, Fotis Dulos sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC where he maintained his innocence and said he never wished ill of his estranged wife.

On Wednesday, July 3, Connecticut State Police K9s and a dive team were involved in the search of MDC Reservoir #3 which is the large body of water that sits near the MDC water treatment facilities in West Hartford.

On Thursday, July 25, a court granted Jennifer's mother temporary custody of the couple's five children. She is seeking sole custody of her grandchildren.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Fotis Dulos was arrested by Connecticut State Police on additional hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Thursday, Sept.5, Michelle Troconis turned herself in to police on a new tampering with evidence charge.

On Friday, Sept. 6, Fotis Dulos appeared at court for a civil trial.

According to court documents, Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, alleges that Fotis failed to pay back the estate millions of dollars in loans he was given to back his construction company the Fore Group.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, state police were at West Hartford reservoir property to search for clues in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

On Monday, Sept. 23, Fotis Dulos was in court about his GPS tracking device after probation officers raised an alarm, say he’s letting the battery get too low.

The judge upheld the conditions of Dulos’ release on bond and left him with a warning that he could increase his bond or revoke it altogether if he doesn’t start property charging his GPS ankle bracelet.

Jennifer Dulos' birthday is Sept. 27. On her 51st birthday, her family issued a new statement, calling for people to carry out acts of kindness in honor of their missing family member.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis appeared in court separately for charges connected to Jennifer's disappearance.

On Friday, Oct. 11, Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, said his client obtained compelling evidence that Jennifer Dulos may still be alive: a medical bill dated after she disappeared. Attorney Jim Bergenn, who is not affiliated with the case, pointed out the service the medical bill was for might not have taken place after Jennifer disappeared on May 24.

On Monday, Oct. 14, Jennifer Dulos’ friends and family say that a claim made by attorney Norm Pattis that Jennifer may have received medical treatment after she disappeared is inaccurate.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Fotis Dulos appeared back in court for charges related to Jennifer's disappearance. He made a brief appearance and his case was continued until January 7, 2020.

Sunday, Nov. 24 marked six months since Jennifer disappeared. Her family issued a statement.

"It has now been six months since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing. That this milestone coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday challenges us to pause and give thanks, in spite of this tragedy," said Jennifer's close friend and family spokesperson Carrie Luft.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the civil trial began for Fotis Dulos. The civil lawsuit filed by Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber, claims he owes her about $2.5 million in unpaid loans. Fotis Dulos took the stand for several hours answering questions from attorneys on both sides and details about his business dealings with his late father-in-law, Hilliard Farber.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Fotis Dulos was cross examined in the civil trial. Attorneys both rested their case after two days of testimony filled with spreadsheets and financial statements.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, Norm Pattis filed a brief in Connecticut Supreme Court detailing why the court should reverse a gag order in the case. In the brief, Norm Pattis argued that Fotis Dulos has the right to take on a “bold, public strategy in his own defense,” and the gag order prevents that.

On Friday, Dec. 6, Michelle Troconis appeared in a Stamford court for a pre-trial hearing. Her case was continued until January 31, 2020.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Connecticut Supreme Court heard arguments on a gag order in the case against Fotis Dulos. Norm Pattis asked the state’s highest court to revoke a gag order, saying it infringes on Fotis Dulos’ right to defend himself against speculations.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, Fotis Dulos filed a motion to dismiss his divorce case with Jennifer Dulos. Right now, Fotis and Jennifer’s five children are in the custody of Gloria Farber, Jennifer’s mother.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, a large state police presence was seen at Fotis Dulos' Farmington home. Fotis Dulos was charged with felony murder, murder and kidnapping, according to Norm Pattis. His bond is set at $6 million.

Michelle Troconis was also arrested on Tuesday. She was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and her bond is $2 million, according to Connecticut State Police.

Later in the afternoon, local attorney Kent Mawhinney was also arrested on murder-related charges. Police said he is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Mawhinney represented Fotis Dulos in previous civil cases unrelated to Jennifer's disappearance.

Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney are expected in court on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Jennifer's close friend and family spokesperson Carrie Luft released a statement after the arrests.

"Above all we thank the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department, as well as the assisting local departments, for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests. Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss," she said.

"We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time," she added.

Shortly after Fotis Dulos was arrested, New Canaan Police Department posted a tweet.

Police Looking for Tips in Whereabouts of Jennifer Dulos

Police have set up a dedicated website for tips in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call police at 203-594-3544 or send an email to findjenniferdulos@newcanaanct.gov.