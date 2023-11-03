Tiny homes built to house homeless in New Haven are vacated due to code violations

Tiny homes that are being built to house homeless people in New Haven are being vacated because of code violations, according to city officials.

In a letter from the New Haven Building Department, officials said an inspection of the 203 Rosette St. property revealed several code violations related to the construction of several pallet shelters.

Officials say specific violations include solid fuel heating sources without smoke or CO detection, as well as the absence of sanitation or utility services, including electrical, mechanical and plumbing, according to building officials.

The city notes that building permits were not obtained to construct these homeless shelters, which are being built on behalf of a homeless advocate.

People on the property were ordered to vacate immediately until the proper permits are obtained and approval is granted.

A notice from the city's plan department says that there are concerns "for the health and well-being of the city's most vulnerable residents."

Officials said they need the shelters that have already been built to be taken down. They are also ordering any further construction to stop until further notice.