Tips for Tipping this Holiday Season

Tipping can be tricky over the holidays. Who should you tip and how much?

Similar to salaries, tipping isn’t something we talk about all that much.

In a recent survey, CreditCards.com found 45% of people will increase their usual tip amount for service providers they tip year-round, like hairstylists and restaurant servers.

They found that housekeepers are most likely to get something extra.

“So maybe the standard is 15 or 20%, but you bump it up. Sometimes a really nice holiday tip is to give something equivalent to the service,” said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst for CreditCards.com.

What about those holiday gift tips for the people you want to thank specifically this time of year, like a teacher or trash collector?

“We found a little under half of people were tipping in each of the scenarios we asked about. So, it went from as low as 19% for trash and recycling collectors. A little better for mail carriers, teachers, landscapers, and then up to 47% for housekeepers,” he said.

Rossman says it doesn’t hurt to crowdsource. Ask your neighbors what they’re giving. Perhaps pool together for a gift.

But if you need some advice, CreditCards.com says those who do tip give a median of $20 to trash collectors and mail carriers, $25 to teachers, and $50 to housekeepers and child care providers.

Nikki Williams of Norfolk, who was shopping at The Shops at Farmington Valley in Canton, is all about giving a good tip.

“You’ve got to think about the people who have been on the ground since the pandemic happened. Just working overtime to make sure we get the things we need.”

Williams used to work in the hospitality industry.

“Whenever people can tip, it helps. It goes a long way because you don’t really make a lot in the hospitality industry. So definitely tip your servers, tip whoever you can, just do it.”

And if times are tough, don’t get yourself into any financial trouble tipping extra.

A hearty thank you or handwritten card can go a long way.

Rossman even suggests leaving out prepackaged snacks or drinks for a delivery driver, since some companies have specific rules about what exactly their employees can take.