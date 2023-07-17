heat

Tips on how to stay cool during hot and humid weather

By Briceyda Landaverde

On Saturday, Country music singer Jason Aldean left the stage during his performance at the Xfinity Theatre. 

 “Obviously he is on a stage, the stage can trap some of the heat, depending on how the stage is designed,” Hartford Healthcare Dr. Eric Walsh said.

Aldean posted a video on social media and apologized to fans for cutting the show short. Aldean said he suffered from dehydration and heat exhaustion.

“It is safer for him to stop and send the right message to stop and reschedule a show, rather than staying up there and getting sick,” Walsh said. 

Signs of heat-related illnesses can include muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness, nausea and a high body temperature. 

Tips on how to stay cool during hot and humid weather include drinking plenty of fluids, taking cool showers, staying in an air-conditioned location and limiting outdoor activities. 

Walsh said if you plan to be outdoors, the best time to do is during dawn and dusk.

Monday’s humidity did not stop walkers and bikes from visiting the West Hartford Reservoir. 

“Just keeping ourselves hydrated, taking breaks every half hour to an hour is what keeps us going,” Chris Melnyk of Farmington said.

