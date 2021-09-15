Tips Roll in as Police Investigate Assault on Man in Military Fatigues in Berlin

Police have been looking for a woman who is suspected of assaulting a customer who was in military fatigues at a pizza restaurant in Berlin on the night of Saturday, Sept. 11 and said the tips they've received have led to the probable identity of the suspect.

Police said the incident, which was caught on video and has been widely shared on social media, happened at Central Pizza on Mill Street in Berlin around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 11.

In the part of the incident captured on cell phone video, the woman can be heard berating a man in military fatigues and accusing him of wearing a fake uniform and appears to slap him and lash out at him.

Police have not confirmed if the man is an active service member, but he told NBC Connecticut that he is a student at the Naval Submarine School and described the fatigues as a uniform.

Up until yesterday, police had received no information from the public about the possible identity of the woman involved in the assault. They said Police said media sharing the picture and bringing more attention to the incident led to several tips yesterday that they followed up on and that led to the "probable identity of the suspect."

They said the investigation is ongoing.

They are asking anyone with information on who the person in the photos is to call the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080.

Information can also be submitted anonymously online here.