Tips to Save Energy During Heat Wave

As the hot weather in Connecticut continues, power companies are asking customers to use energy wisely.

“A portion of our energy costs each year are based on the days when we use the most electricity. We want to keep that peak as low as possible," said Chris Riley, a spokesperson for Norwich Public Utilities. "Second, we want to make sure our equipment has the chance to cool off. It is being used and taxed a great deal during the day. So if we can decrease that amount, it is less wear and tear on our equipment.”

Norwich Public Utilities shared the following tips:

Be smart about using an air conditioner. Only run a window unit when someone is home.

Consider waiting until after 7 p.m. to use major appliances like a dishwasher.

Minimize the use of appliances or devices that generate heat before 7 p.m.

Avoid using the oven to cook.

Install energy-efficient lighting that runs much cooler than traditional lighting.

Eversource Energy is also encouraging customers to use energy wisely.

"At this time of year, our customers love their air conditioning and on average, our Connecticut customers are using upwards of 35% more power," said Mitch Gross, a spokesperson for Eversource.

To keep temperatures and energy costs down in the summer, Eversource shared the following tips:

Keep air conditioners set as high as comfortable. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1-3% less electricity.

Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains, and rugs.

Keep blinds closed when it’s hot out.

Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed.

Cook dinner outside.

If someone is struggling with electricity bills, both power companies encourage customers to reach out.

To learn more about Eversource payment plans, click here. To learn more about payment assistance with Norwich Public Utilities, click here.

