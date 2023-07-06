Tire comes off of tractor trailer, hits State Police cruiser on I-95

A State Police cruiser was damaged in a freak accident, but it could've been a lot worse.

According to investigators, a tractor trailer was driving along I-95 North in Greenwich Thursday morning when a tire it had been carrying suddenly came off, striking the back of a parked State Police cruiser that was off to the side of the road.

The trooper had been conducting a traffic stop at the time and it is unclear whether the trooper was inside or outside of the cruiser when the incident happened.

No one was injured and any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact the State Police barracks in Bridgeport at 203-696-2500.