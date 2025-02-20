Tire-popping spikes found in roads and driveways in Coventry

An investigation is underway after tire spikes left people with popped tires in Coventry.

Police want to know who's behind it.

People we spoke to said they are concerned about their cars, safety and community. Eric Amende said it's concerning.

“My mom takes that route to work pretty often," Amende said. "She's talked about stopping doing that for a while.”

That route is South Street in Coventry. It's an area where police say these metal spikes are being found.

Coventry Chief of Police Eric Peterson said other people have discovered them in their driveways.

“At least a dozen people, as far back as October, have been finding these in their tires,” Peterson said.

Peterson said they are following some leads, including kids possibly doing it as a prank.

“If someone does get a flat tire and they are going fast enough, and it causes an accident, you are facing much more serious charges," Peterson said.

He has a message for the culprits.

“Most likely that’s what it is, a prank. It’s a serious offense," Peterson said. "You are going to be arrested and have a criminal record.

Judy Ringuette said she has not experienced these spikes personally, but said it's concerning.

“If they are trying to do a prank, being funny. Of course, they won’t find it funny when they get older and things happen to them," Ringuette said.

Ray Zen, of Bolton, said it's unfortunate this is happening at all.

“It’s terrible because it could really create a dangerous situation," Zen said.

Police are reminding drivers in the area to stay alert and be cautious while driving.

If you see any of these spikes in the roads, you should report it to police.