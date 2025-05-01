Waterbury

Thefts of vehicle tires and rims on the rise in Waterbury

waterbury police department
NBCConnecticut.com

Waterbury police are issuing a warning to vehicle owners about a rise in the thefts of rims and tires.

They said they have seen an increase over the past two weeks in in thefts, specifically targeting 2019 to 2024 Honda Accord Sports.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police are urging drivers to park in well-lit or secure areas.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

They said thieves are breaking vehicle windows, especially overnight, to get to wheel lock keys stored in glove compartments.

They recommend drivers use additional wheel locking devices and not leave wheel lock keys inside your vehicle.

If you have a home surveillance system, they urge you to ensure its active because footage might assist law enforcement in identifying those responsible.

Local

Glastonbury 6 mins ago

Police arrest driver accused of hitting pedestrian in Glastonbury who later died

Pomfret 1 hour ago

Vehicle crashes into building in Pomfret

If you have any information that could help lead to a suspect, call Sgt. Rodriguez at the Criminal Investigation Bureau 203-574-6941.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us