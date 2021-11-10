‘Tis The Season: Santa Claus Makes His Way To Connecticut

Santa Claus is making his way to Connecticut with his first appearance of the holiday season at Westfarms this Friday.

From November 12 until December 24, visitors can attend “Santa’s Flight Academy,” a holiday community tradition for the family.

“Santa’s Flight Academy at Westfarms is a beloved tradition by our community and beyond,” said Alberto Arebalo, general manager of Westfarms in a press release.

“Our immersive holiday experience is a place for creating special memories and has become a tradition many families look forward to each year.”

At the Westfarms Center Court, children can take photos with Santa and will be trained as “elite cadets” to join Santa’s flight crew, according to a press release.

After being fitted for their own flight suit, children can help prepare Santa and his sleigh for his flight to deliver presents around the world.

Children can also help navigate Santa’s flight course, power the sleigh before takeoff and experience falling snow inside.

In addition to the activities, keepsakes such as photos will be available to be taken with Santa before exiting the event.

Pet photos with Santa will also be available December 6 from 6-8 p.m. according to their Facebook page.

Those wishing to skip the full experience and only take a photo with Santa are encouraged to make a reservation online here.

Masks are required for unvaccinated children 2 and older. Heightened cleaning protocols will be implemented and hand sanitizer will be provided according to their website. Socially distant seating for a photo in front of Santa are also available.