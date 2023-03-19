Today is Mount Southington's Last Day of the Season

Spring is right around the corner with the official start of spring on Monday, but if you like winter, you can still embrace the cold and snow at Mount Southington for one more day.

Sunday marks Mount Southington's last day of the season.

It's bittersweet news for skiers and snowboarders, but the trails are open and the chairlifts are powered up to ring in the last day.

This is typically when the mountain closes for the season.

The season started in early December and typically ends in late March.

Guest Services and Marketing Manager Brian Mccloskey said while they would have liked to see more natural snow, the few cold snaps this season helped with their snow making and staying open.

Mount Southington is open until 5 p.m.