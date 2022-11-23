Today is the Busiest Travel Day of Thanksgiving Week

With just one day until Thanksgiving, we've reached the busiest travel day of the holiday week.

AAA is projecting almost pre-pandemic level travel this holiday season. They predict over 600,000 Connecticut residents will travel this Thanksgiving.

The best time to travel is going to be before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m. as the roads will be extremely packed during the late morning hours and into the early afternoon.

If you are planning on traveling on Thanksgiving, you may want to consider leaving before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

If it feels a little crowded while you're traveling, you aren't alone. Around 2.5 million people across New England will be joining with you.

"Over 500,000 Connecticut residents are going to be traveling by car. That’s 85% of those traveling that are going to be on our roadways so you’re gonna need to pack some patience because you will have company when you head out for that holiday destination and this year, we’re seeing a return to air travel with a jump almost 9% year over a year in Connecticut and 75,000 Connecticut residents who are taking to the skies this year and 316,000 across New England," said Tracy Noble, of AAA.

AAA says if people are traveling local then they will probably leave on Thanksgiving, but if they plan to have a long weekend, Wednesday is when they will travel. The busiest day for return travel is Sunday.