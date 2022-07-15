Today is the Last Day to Apply for Free Community College in Connecticut

Today, July 15, is the deadline for high school graduates to apply for free community college in Connecticut.

Starting this fall, students could get the cost of tuition covered at the 12 community colleges in the state.

The Connecticut State Colleges and University system recently launched the PACT program, which aims to cover the gap between federal and state grants you receive. Community college tuition and mandatory fees are covered under PACT.

To receive funding, applicants have to apply, register for classes and fill out the FAFSA. You must register for at least six credits, and you can be part-time or full-time.

Connecticut offers free community college to any high school graduate or GED recipient.



Today is the deadline to apply. Make sure you don't miss out on the opportunity for the year ahead.



➡️Apply here: https://t.co/WqT8jOECux — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 15, 2022

Officials said entry into the program is accepted on a first-come first-serve basis.

For more information and to apply, click here.