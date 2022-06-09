Today Only, Big E Tickets Discounted to $9

We are 99 days away from the Big E and tickets are on sale today for $9, but the deal is just for purchases made today.
Regular admission to the fair is $15, but the Eastern States Exposition is holding a one-day Flash Ticket Sale on Thursday, June 9. Admission tickets will be sold for $9 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. online at www.TheBigE.com.
The Big E is happening from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2.
There is a limit of eight tickets per order and the tickets can be used for any one day of the fair, according to the Eastern States Exposition.
In 2021, nearly 1.5 million people attended, which Eastern States Exposition said marked “the historic designation of the third largest in North America for the first time in its 105-year history.”
Music at the 2022 Big E
Big E Arena
- Sept. 16: Dropkick Murphys
- Sept. 18: Brantley Gilbert
- Sept. 23: Nelly
- Sept. 24: Sublime with Rome
- Sept. 25: Bring Me The Horizon
Court of Honor Stage
- Sept. 16-18: Modern English
- Sept. 17: KT Tunstall
- Sept. 19-20: The Yardbirds
- Sept. 21: The Main Squeeze
- Sept. 21-22: Canned Heat
- Sept. 22: Johnnyswim
- Sept. 23: Tai Verdes
- Sept. 24: DJ Jazzy Jeff
- Sept. 26-27: Boogie Wonder Band
- Sept. 28-29: José Feliciano
- Sept. 28: All-4-One
- Sept. 29: ERNEST
- Sept. 30: Baha Men
- Sept. 30: Alien Ant Farm
- Oct. 1: American Authors
- Oct. 2: John Waite
