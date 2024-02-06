Toddler dies after car crashes into utility pole in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police said a 2-year-old has died after a car crashed into a utility pole on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said they were called to the area of Reservoir and Saunder avenues at about 6 a.m. for a single car crash.

The car reportedly crashed into a utility pole and was trapped by a tree off the side of the road, according to police.

Firefighters, police and emergency personnel responded to the scene. Investigators determined that a person lost control of their Honda Accord and crashed.

A man in his 20s, a 30-year-old woman and the toddler were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police later said the 2-year-old died and the woman suffered serious injuries. The toddler's identity has not yet been released.

The driver has minor injuries. The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.