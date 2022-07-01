Waterbury

Toddler Dies in Fire That Killed Parents in Waterbury: Officials

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Waterbury fire officials said a toddler that was hospitalized after a house fire that killed his parents has died.

The child, who was 16 months old, was hospitalized after a fire tore through a home on 3rd Street Wednesday.

The toddler's parents have been identified as 45-year-old Fred Lawson and 25-year-old Alexia Moreno. Officials identified the child as Nasir Lawson.

Fire officials said they pulled three people from the third floor of the home. Firefighters performed CPR on them and all three individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

2 Adults Dead, Child Hospitalized After Fire in Waterbury

Lawson and Moreno were pronounced dead on Thursday. The infant, who was hospitalized after being flown by Lifestar to Yale New Haven Hospital, was pronounced dead a day later.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.

