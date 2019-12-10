New Canaan

Toddler Hit, Killed in Driveway of New Canaan Home: Police

NBC Connecticut

A toddler has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in New Canaan on Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a 911 call about a nearly 2-year-old boy that had been hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home on North Wilton Road around 8:45 a.m.

Within minutes of the emergency call, first responders arrived at the home to provide medical care to the child.

Local

Officers said the gravely injured child was transported to Norwalk Hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

It is unclear who was driving the vehicle that hit the child.

The incident is under investigation by New Canaan Police Accident Reconstruction Team and Wilton and Darien Police Department Accident Reconstruction teams.

