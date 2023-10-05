Toddler in back seat of crashed stolen car is recovering in ICU: Windsor police

A 17-month-old child is in the ICU at Connecticut Children's after a person stole a car with the child in the back seat, robbed a bank, then got into a crash, according to police.

A person has died after stealing a car with a small child in the back seat from a school in Windsor, robbing a bank, then getting into a crash, according to police. The child has been taken to Connecticut Children's and remains in the ICU.

Windsor police said they received a report just after 9 a.m. Wednesday that a vehicle with a 17-month-old child in the back seat was stolen from St. Gabriel School on Bloomfield Avenue.

Less than a minute later, there was a 911 call about a robbery at the Windsor Federal Savings Bank at 250 Broad St.

A third 911 call came in almost simultaneously reporting that a car had hit a tree at Windsor Avenue near Hillcrest Road, police said.

As police gathered information at the three scenes, it became apparent that all three incidents were related, police said.

They said the driver had stolen the vehicle from the front of St. Gabriel School, stopped at the Windsor Federal Savings Bank on Broad Street and robbed the bank, then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and got into a crash with the child still inside the stolen vehicle.

The driver died at the scene. He has been identified as Andrew Joseph Wrann, 33, of Enfield, authorities said.

The child who was in the backseat of the vehicle was awake and responsive at the scene, police said. The mother was brought to the scene of the crash and went with the child to Connecticut Children’s.

This incident remains under investigation.