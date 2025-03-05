Toddler kidnapped from New Haven more than 25 years ago found in Mexico

A toddler that was kidnapped from New Haven more than 25 years ago ago has been found in Mexico.

Investigators said 23-month-old Andrea Michelle Reyes was abducted from her home in New Haven by her non-custodial parent in October 1999. The child was reportedly taken to Puebla, Mexico, where she and her mom have lived for the past 25 years.

After the abduction, New Haven Police Department began investigating and a felony warrant was issued for custodial interference for Reyes' mom.

Reyes' father continued searching for her over the years, but never heard from her or her mother. Age progressed photos were created and details of Reyes' missing person case were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In 2023, New Haven Police Department began to reinvestigate the case and Reyes made contact with her father. A forensic laboratory in Texas was able to evaluate a potential familial relationship.

Reyes provided a DNA sample and it was compared to her father's, which confirmed a father/daughter relationship, police said.

Police said Reyes is now 27 years old and resides in Mexico.