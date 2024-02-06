Toddler missing out of Arizona may be in New Haven: police

Police said a 2-year-old who went missing in Arizona two months ago may be in New Haven.

New Haven police said Madison Taylor Clince has been missing since Dec. 6. She was last seen in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Police now believe Clince could be in the New Haven area.

Authorities said there is an active court order to take physical custody of Clince if she's found.

The toddler has black hair and brown eyes. She has pierced ears and a green-colored birthmark on her lower back, upper buttocks.

Anyone with information can contact the Missing Persons Unit at 203-946-6304 ext. 1352 or email missingpersonstips@newhavenct.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.