Toddler seriously hurt in apparent hit-and-run in Hartford

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after authorities say they had been injured in what's believed to be a hit-and-run in Hartford Monday night.

It happened just before 11 on New Britain Avenue.

Authorities said the toddler is believed to be around 3 years old and was accompanied by their father on the way to the hospital.

The toddler's mother also went to the hospital to be evaluated for non-physical injuries.

Further details regarding the incident weren't immediately available and remains under investigation by Hartford Police.