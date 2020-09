A toddler is seriously injured after falling off of a cliff in Vernon on Saturday.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the Rails to Trails near Washington Street and Brookview Drive shortly before 12 p.m after getting a report of a child who fell off of a cliff.

Authorities said the toddler-aged child sustained serious injuries in the fall and was transported to Connecticut Children's to be treated.

The child was with a parent and other children, who were not injured, police added.