car crash

Porta-potty truck crash leaves Mass. road littered with toilet paper

One person appeared to be hurt during the crash

By Matt Fortin and Mark Garfinkel

Toilet paper was seen on a street in Revere, Massachusetts, on Monday morning after a crash that involved a porta-potty truck.

The crash happened on Furlong Drive at Revere Beach Parkway, where police and fire crews were seen responding and cleaning up the debris left behind.

It's unclear exactly how the crash unfolded, but it appeared to have involved two trucks.

One person appeared to be hurt during the incident.

Additional details have not yet been made available.

