Tolland

Tolland Fire Department Hires First Female Career Firefighter

By Bryan Mercer

Tolland Fire Department

It's a history-making hire during Women's History Month, as the Tolland Fire Department makes a special staffing announcement.

This week, the fire department says that Julia Meyer was hired as a Public Safety Officer/Firefighter/EMT. The hiring was made official at the end of 2022.

According to the fire department, this makes Meyer the first woman to serve as career firefighter for the town.

In a post on social media, Tolland Fire shared that Meyer served in student Explorer and volunteer roles with the department as far back as 2015.

In addition to being the first woman to hold the position, Tolland Fire says she is the department's 29th career Public Safety Officer/Firefighter/EMT.

Tolland
