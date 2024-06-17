Tolland

Tolland strip club employee charged in prostitution probe pleads guilty

A bouncer at Electric Blue Café in Tolland who was arrested in connection to a prostitution probe at the strip club has pleaded guilty, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

William Mayo, 41, of Manchester, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to use an interstate facility to promote or facilitate prostitution.

Officials said Electric Blue employed dancers who performed nude dances and lap dances for customers. 

Mayo, a bouncer at the club, was accused of conspiring with others to facilitate prostitution at the club. 

Officials said he was primarily responsible for hiring dancers, many of whom were not legally authorized to live or work in the United States.

They said Electric Blue had a semi-private “lap dance room” and “VIP rooms” where dancers regularly performed commercial sex acts for customers. As payment, customers would typically pay the club an entry fee for use of the lap dance room or one of the VIP rooms and then pay an additional fee directly to the dancer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. 

The club also collected cover charges and fees paid by dancers to perform at the club, officials said. Officials said it’s alleged that millions of dollars in business receipts collected in cash were not reported to the IRS.

Mayo was arrested on May 15 and was released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing. No date has yet been set.

The United States Attorney’s Office is asking any employee or dancer at Electric Blue who has been a victim should email the U.S. Attorney’s Office Victim Advocate at usact.vns@usdoj.gov or call 203-696-3039. 

