Tom Brady was back in Boston for business this week, but not on the football field, or even outside of the airport.

The NFL legend was spotted at Logan airport handing out hamburgers, part of a partnership with Delta Airlines and Shake Shack, the fast food chain whose food is now being offered on Delta flights.

Brady got on the PA system and took photos with passengers, according to a promotional video put out by the brands.

So what's it like getting a hamburger from the greatest football player of all time?

"The whole thing didn't feel real," said Boston resident Joe Hayes. "I was shaking the whole flight."

He shared a selfie with Brady and told NBC10 Boston about how it all unfolded.

What had been a "pretty mundane travel day" turned on a dime when, "all of a sudden, a bunch of police officers came out of the jet bridge followed by Tom Brady," Hayes said, adding, "I didn't know what was happening."

Brady gave a speech to the shocked and delighted crowd, and Hayes got a chance to say hi, telling the Patriots and Buccaneers legend that he's a Seahawks fan.

"I couldn't believe it, honestly. It was pretty crazy, to think Tom Brady is at the airport with me," Hayes said. "Kind of a random moment, but it made my whole day."

Brady joined up with Delta as a partner in 2023, and the airline started offering Shake Shack burgers in first class on longer flights from Boston this December. (The arrangement is now opening up to flights from Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle and New York's LaGuardia airport.)