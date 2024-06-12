Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction: How to watch live and other key details

The big day has finally arrived. On Wednesday -- 6/12/2024 -- Tom Brady will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. He will be the 35th person to receive the honor.

Team executives chose the 12th day of the sixth month as two of the numbers most often associated with Brady’s Patriots career; his six Super Bowl championships and his uniform number, 12. Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft waived the usual four-year waiting period for Brady typically required before inducting players into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

ESPN's Mike Reiss said in his Sunday notes column earlier this year that the event could be similar to "Larry Bird Night" at the Boston Garden in 1993. That event featured many of Bird's former teammates, as well as friend and longtime on-court nemesis Magic Johnson.

How to watch Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction?

Brady's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will not air on television.

The team says it will be livestreamed on Patriots.com, the Patriots' YouTube channel and all Patriots social media platforms.

When does it start?

The live broadcast will start at 5 p.m. ET. Former Patriots players Jason McCourty and Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots reporter and host Tamara Brown will be live on the red carpet interviewing guests as they arrive starting at 5:15 p.m.

Boston comedian Bill Burr will deliver the opening monologue to kick things off starting at 6:30 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to be over by 9:30 p.m. NBC's Mike Tirico will host the event, which is expected to feature many of Brady's former teammates, along with some unnamed special guests.

Which former Patriots teammates will be there?

Many of Brady's former teammates are expected to attend Wednesday's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, including Julian Edelman, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, Willie McGinest, Devin McCourty, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law, James White, Wes Welker, Kevin Faulk, Matthew Slater, Dan Koppen, Logan Mankins, Matt Cassel, Brian Hoyer, Drew Bledsow, Rob Ninkovich and Patrick Chung.

The team hasn't officially announced it, but Chad Graff of The Athletic is reporting that former Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be there as well. Kraft is also expected to speak.

Tom Brady Hall of Fame tickets

Just like for any game or concert at Gillette Stadium, the Brady event is ticketed. All individuals, regardless of age, will need a ticket to get in.

Patriots season-ticket holders were reportedly sent information about how to obtain tickets earlier this month. They were given a preferred rate of $36. Tickets can still be purchased via resale by the general public, with seats still available for anywhere from $15 to $600 on Ticketmaster on Tuesday.

The show will go on no matter what the weather is like, but the current forecast for Wednesday night calls for partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s.

Umbrellas are not allowed in Gillette Stadium.

How bad will traffic be?

Traffic is expected to be heavy, especially on Route 1.

Police in nearby Walpole issued a warning on Facebook on Monday telling people to allow for extra time if traveling in the area of Gillette Stadium.

"For those who haven’t heard, the GOAT is back in town this Wednesday night," they said. South Walpole traffic restrictions take effect at 4pm. Weeknights feature commute traffic, so leave yourself extra time if traveling in the area. If headed to the stadium, please utilize Route 1, as it is your quickest and most efficient way to Gillette. Thank you!"

What about parking?

Logistics for fans will be similar to that of a game day. Parking lots open at 3 p.m. Parking is free in all stadium-owned lots across from the stadium on Route 1. Prepaid parking for $25 is available on the stadium-side of Route 1. Tailgating rules are the same as for Patriots games.

The MBTA is also running a special event train leaving South Station at 4:15 p.m. and stopping at Back Bay at 4:20 p.m. and Dedham Corporate Center at 4:35 p.m. It will arrive at Foxboro Station at 5:15 p.m. Check the mTicket app for availability.

Anything else I need to know if I'm going?

Logistics for fans in attendance will be similar to that of a game day. Gates into Gillette Stadium open at 5 p.m. so that fans can enjoy a number of events at the Patriot Place Plaza outside the ProShop. There will be giveaways, photo opportunities, and more. The ProShop will open at 10 a.m., per usual, and stay open for one hour after the event.

All ticketed attendees will receive a special commemorative souvenir, so be sure to grab yours after your ticket is scanned.

Just like it is on a game day, the clear bag policy will be in effect, so be sure to check out the stadium's rules and regulations ahead of time.