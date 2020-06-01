Tom Brady

Tom Brady Speaks at Forman School Graduation

Maddie Meyer

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Students who graduated from Forman School in Litchfield this weekend heard from football great Tom Brady and he had some words of advice to the class of 2020.

The school had a virtual graduation and the former New England Patriots quarterback and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer addressed the class.

Brady congratulated the graduates for their accomplishments in his speech.

“I know it’s obviously a little bit of a different time for all of us. You have a virtual ceremony happening. It’s been a lot of virtual schooling the past few months. We’ve all had our difficult times overcoming different adversities and challenges that we’re facing and this one is no different,” Brady said.

He said that the school taught students to learn from challenges and make the most of them.

Using lessons from his own past, he urged the students to work hard, to commit themselves to their teams, their families and to learn and improve.

